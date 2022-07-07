Facts

UK policy won’t change after Johnson's resignation – Zelensky in interview with CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "true friend of Ukraine," adding that he was confident that Britain's policy towards Ukraine would not change in the near future, despite Johnson's resignation.

"Ukraine gained a lot from their relationship with the prime minister, including first and foremost military support, Zelensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview on Thursday when asked about his comments on Johnson’s resignation.

The Ukrainian president said he was looking forward to speaking with Johnson directly to learn more about the details of his resignation.

