Zelensky: Western artillery finally launched at frontline

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the successful work of the Western artillery at the frontline.

"Western artillery is finally working powerfully. Weapons that we received from our partners. Its accuracy is exactly as it should be," he said in a video statement on Wednesday evening, July 6.

"Our defenders are inflicting tangible blows on warehouses and other points that are important for the logistics of the occupiers. This significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army. The losses of the occupiers will only grow every week," the president said.

"We are fighting for our entire south, for the entire Ukrainian Donbas – there is now the cruelest confrontation, near Sloviansk and Bakhmut. We are fighting for Kharkiv region. Let the occupiers not think that their time on this land is long, and the advantage of their artillery is eternal," Zelensky said.

According to him, "today the general public became aware that in the south of our country, in the occupied areas, access to social networks, instant messengers and YouTube was closed. Russian forces have blocked any opportunity for people to know the truth about what is happening and about our potential, which we are gradually increasing."

"Ukrainian forces are now advancing in several tactical directions, including in the south – in Kherson region, in Zaporizhia region. We will not give up our land – the entire sovereign territory of Ukraine will be Ukrainian. People should know about this," the president said.

He appealed to those who have the opportunity to speak with people in the south of our state - Kherson, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Melitopol and other cities and villages, to spread the truth there.

"Use every opportunity to tell people in the occupied areas that we remember them and fight for them," Zelensky said.