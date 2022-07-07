Facts

09:56 07.07.2022

Zelensky: Western artillery finally launched at frontline

2 min read
Zelensky: Western artillery finally launched at frontline

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the successful work of the Western artillery at the frontline.

"Western artillery is finally working powerfully. Weapons that we received from our partners. Its accuracy is exactly as it should be," he said in a video statement on Wednesday evening, July 6.

"Our defenders are inflicting tangible blows on warehouses and other points that are important for the logistics of the occupiers. This significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army. The losses of the occupiers will only grow every week," the president said.

"We are fighting for our entire south, for the entire Ukrainian Donbas – there is now the cruelest confrontation, near Sloviansk and Bakhmut. We are fighting for Kharkiv region. Let the occupiers not think that their time on this land is long, and the advantage of their artillery is eternal," Zelensky said.

According to him, "today the general public became aware that in the south of our country, in the occupied areas, access to social networks, instant messengers and YouTube was closed. Russian forces have blocked any opportunity for people to know the truth about what is happening and about our potential, which we are gradually increasing."

"Ukrainian forces are now advancing in several tactical directions, including in the south – in Kherson region, in Zaporizhia region. We will not give up our land – the entire sovereign territory of Ukraine will be Ukrainian. People should know about this," the president said.

He appealed to those who have the opportunity to speak with people in the south of our state - Kherson, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Melitopol and other cities and villages, to spread the truth there.

"Use every opportunity to tell people in the occupied areas that we remember them and fight for them," Zelensky said.

Tags: #war #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

12:56 07.07.2022
Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

12:38 07.07.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

11:05 07.07.2022
Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

09:21 07.07.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children killed, almost 1,000 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children killed, almost 1,000 wounded – PGO

18:55 06.07.2022
Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

15:18 06.07.2022
Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:14 06.07.2022
Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

09:16 06.07.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

14:56 05.07.2022
Zelensky discusses food security for world, security guarantees for Ukraine with Johnson

Zelensky discusses food security for world, security guarantees for Ukraine with Johnson

14:39 05.07.2022
Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

AD

HOT NEWS

Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

Ukrainian flag hoisted over Zmiyiny, destruction of about 30 pieces of Russian equipment on island confirmed – task force

Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children killed, almost 1,000 wounded – PGO

LATEST

Eighteen people wounded from invaders’ shelling in Mykolaiv region on Wed

Ukraine cannot accept Jewish pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah - Ambassador Korniychuk

Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

Kyiv prosecutor's office transfers almost UAH 1 mln of seized Russian assets to AFU

Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

UIA sues Iran over downing of passenger plane

Ukrainian flag hoisted over Zmiyiny, destruction of about 30 pieces of Russian equipment on island confirmed – task force

Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

AD
AD
AD
AD