Facts

15:18 06.07.2022

Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor has lost 36,500 troops, 1,600 tanks, and 3,789 armored vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 6 approximately amounted to around 36,500 (plus 150) military personnel, 1,600 tanks (plus 6), 3,789 armored combat vehicles (plus 17), 812 artillery systems (plus 6), 247 multiple rocket launchers (plus 0), 107 air defense systems (plus 2), 217 planes (plus 0), 187 helicopters (plus 0), 664 drones (plus 4), 153 cruise missiles (plus 9), 15 ships/boats (plus 0), 2,648 automotive equipment and tanks (plus 14), and 65 units of special equipment (plus 0)," it said.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses during the past day in Slovyansk and Donetsk directions.

Tags: #armed_forces #war

MORE ABOUT

15:14 06.07.2022
Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

09:16 06.07.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

11:12 05.07.2022
Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

15:10 04.07.2022
Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

10:19 04.07.2022
Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

11:58 02.07.2022
Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

10:15 01.07.2022
Number of children's household and war eye injuries during war growing - expert

Number of children's household and war eye injuries during war growing - expert

18:02 30.06.2022
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

17:30 30.06.2022
Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

15:45 30.06.2022
Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

We should be ready for potential COVID-19 outbreak – Liashko

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

High-level conference on Ukraine's reconstruction to be held after summer – EC head

Novynsky refuses MP's mandate

AD
AD
AD
AD