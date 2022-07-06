Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor has lost 36,500 troops, 1,600 tanks, and 3,789 armored vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 6 approximately amounted to around 36,500 (plus 150) military personnel, 1,600 tanks (plus 6), 3,789 armored combat vehicles (plus 17), 812 artillery systems (plus 6), 247 multiple rocket launchers (plus 0), 107 air defense systems (plus 2), 217 planes (plus 0), 187 helicopters (plus 0), 664 drones (plus 4), 153 cruise missiles (plus 9), 15 ships/boats (plus 0), 2,648 automotive equipment and tanks (plus 14), and 65 units of special equipment (plus 0)," it said.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses during the past day in Slovyansk and Donetsk directions.