Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Belarus is in danger of being drawn into a war, but believes that this can be avoided.

"We believe that Belarus will not get involved in this war. There are and will be provocations," he said on Tuesday, speaking at the 26th annual round table talk The Economist.

"Missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus. There are a lot of people of different caliber who have brought suffering to Ukraine. We understand that this is not the decision of the Belarusian people. We believe that the Belarusian people should do everything not to get involved in this war," Zelensky said.

But, he noted, "and the responsibility should be on people who see what is happening." "We cannot remain silent and say that not we, but it is that the Russian Federation is firing these shots from our territory."