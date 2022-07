The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv on Tuesday morning, the consequences are being clarified, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"In the morning, the invaders launched rocket attacks on Mykolaiv. Rescuers, medics, emergency crews and utility workers are already working on the ground," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Senkevych promised to provide more detailed information later.