Facts

16:09 02.07.2022

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

1 min read
Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

More than 10,000 Mariupol residents are in "prisons" of the so-called "DPR," Mariupol City Council reported on Saturday.

"Peaceful, civilian residents were detained by the occupiers and sent to places of deprivation of liberty. It is known about four such prisons: two in Olenivka, Donetsk pretrial detention facility and one in Makiyivka. People are in terrible and inhuman conditions, like in a concentration camp. They are closed in cramped cells 2 by 3 meters for 10 people. Mariupol residents almost do not receive water and food. They are not taken outside. They have no access to normal medical care and are subjected to various forms of torture, from psychological to physical" the city council said on Telegram.

The occupiers have created real concentration camp conditions in which peaceful Mariupol residents are forced to survive.

"I call on the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to pay attention to the illegal detention of city civilians. Use all possible tools to obtain lists of prisoners. Ensure that they receive decent living conditions. And work together on the release of every Mariupol resident," Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

Tags: #mariupol #prisons

MORE ABOUT

09:43 16.06.2022
Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

18:49 02.06.2022
Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

13:16 01.06.2022
Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

17:05 30.05.2022
Russian takes about 3,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol to filtration camp near Bezimenne settlement in past week - Defense Ministry

Russian takes about 3,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol to filtration camp near Bezimenne settlement in past week - Defense Ministry

09:22 26.05.2022
In Mariupol, Russian invaders announce extension of school year until Sept 1 - Andriuschenko

In Mariupol, Russian invaders announce extension of school year until Sept 1 - Andriuschenko

16:49 25.05.2022
At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

11:43 24.05.2022
In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

20:48 20.05.2022
Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

20:36 20.05.2022
Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

15:27 19.05.2022
Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

LATEST

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

AD
AD
AD
AD