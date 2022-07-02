Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

More than 10,000 Mariupol residents are in "prisons" of the so-called "DPR," Mariupol City Council reported on Saturday.

"Peaceful, civilian residents were detained by the occupiers and sent to places of deprivation of liberty. It is known about four such prisons: two in Olenivka, Donetsk pretrial detention facility and one in Makiyivka. People are in terrible and inhuman conditions, like in a concentration camp. They are closed in cramped cells 2 by 3 meters for 10 people. Mariupol residents almost do not receive water and food. They are not taken outside. They have no access to normal medical care and are subjected to various forms of torture, from psychological to physical" the city council said on Telegram.

The occupiers have created real concentration camp conditions in which peaceful Mariupol residents are forced to survive.

"I call on the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to pay attention to the illegal detention of city civilians. Use all possible tools to obtain lists of prisoners. Ensure that they receive decent living conditions. And work together on the release of every Mariupol resident," Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.