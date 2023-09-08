Facts

20:32 08.09.2023

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

1 min read

The police found 80 Russian dungeons and places of captivity in Ukraine, Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlychenko has said.

She said this during a meeting with UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment Alice Jill Edwards, the ministry said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the statement, "recently, investigators of the Main Investigation Department found another prison in the territory of de-occupied Bucha. Russian military illegally detained 151 people there on March 3-7, 2022. The occupiers did not give those people medicines, food and water."

"We should not forget that many servicemen and rescuers still remain in captivity. And the families of these people have no proper access to information about their detention. There also civilians in Russian captivity. In fact, they are hostages. All these issues require special attention of the international community," Pavlychenko said.

Tags: #russia #occupation #prisons

