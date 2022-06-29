Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

Ukraine's participation in the G20 summit, which will be held in Indonesia, will depend on the security situation within the Ukrainian state and the composition of the summit participants, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

He said the assistance of Indonesia, as the leader and participant of the G20 summit, is very important for the restoration of peace.

"I am grateful to you, Mr. President, for the invitation to personally take part in the summit. Naturally, I accept this invitation. Ukraine's participation will depend on the security situation in Ukraine and on the composition of the summit participants," Zelensky said at a briefing with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Kyiv.