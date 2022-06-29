Facts

17:32 29.06.2022

Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

Ukraine's participation in the G20 summit, which will be held in Indonesia, will depend on the security situation within the Ukrainian state and the composition of the summit participants, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

He said the assistance of Indonesia, as the leader and participant of the G20 summit, is very important for the restoration of peace.

"I am grateful to you, Mr. President, for the invitation to personally take part in the summit. Naturally, I accept this invitation. Ukraine's participation will depend on the security situation in Ukraine and on the composition of the summit participants," Zelensky said at a briefing with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Kyiv.

Tags: #g20 #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

16:48 29.06.2022
ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

13:23 29.06.2022
NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

18:03 28.06.2022
G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

17:05 28.06.2022
EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

15:25 28.06.2022
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

16:51 27.06.2022
Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

16:54 25.06.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

17:37 24.06.2022
EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

15:37 24.06.2022
Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

13:38 24.06.2022
USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

LATEST

NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

President of Indonesia visits Irpin

AD
AD
AD
AD