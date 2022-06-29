Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russian occupiers are preparing a provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons on the territory of Zaporizhia NPP, Energoatom state enterprise reported on Telegram.

"For this, several workers were detained and tortured with a demand of confession, or rather, slandering themselves, that they allegedly dropped some kind of weapon into the concrete bowls of the cooling pools at Zaporizhia NPP in March," the company informed.

The company explained the invaders, under this pretext, insist on draining the cooling pools - to check its bowls - and stopping the pumps that supply water to the security systems of power units.

"If this happens, then the security systems of Europe's largest nuclear power plant will be left without cooling, which in itself is a serious violation and can threaten nuclear safety. In addition, such work is not advisable to carry out in the warm season due to the risk of overheating and equipment failure," Energoatom said.

However, Ukrainian nuclear scientists are most concerned about the lack of control over the actions of the occupiers, who, under the guise of "carrying out a check," can throw anything into concrete bowls: explosives, unexploded shells, and other weapons.

According to Energoatom, later the Russian occupiers may blame the ZNPP workers or its defenders for this and make this a formal reason for inviting the IAEA to the station and presenting these "facts."

"And make a picture for the propaganda Russian media - how Russians take care of the safety of the station, and the Ukrainian personnel violate it," the company added.

According to Energoatom, any weapon that will be found on the territory of the station is the weapon of the Russian occupiers.

"We emphasize that any weapon found on the territory of the ZNPP is the weapon of the occupiers, which they use for nuclear terrorism and threats to the whole world with a new terrible catastrophe," Energoatom stressed.