Russia shells twelve residential areas in Donetsk region in past 24 hours, casualties reported

The police recorded 20 strikes by the Russian occupation forces on Donetsk region in the past 24 hours. There is a child among those injured, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"The enemy hit the towns of Avdiyivka, Slovyansk, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Maryinka, Raihorodok, the villages of Novoluhanske, Malynivka, KateryInivka, Mayaky, and Karpivka. In the village of Malynivka, a boy born in 2012 was injured as a result of an attack with cluster shells. The child was hospitalized," it said on Facebook.

The enemy shelled twelve residential areas in the past 24 hours using aviation, missiles, artillery, Grad, Uragan, and Smerch systems.

Twenty civilian facilities were damaged, including eleven residential buildings, a school, a coke and chemicals plant, and garages.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal cases under Article 438 (violation of the laws and rules of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.