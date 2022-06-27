Sunday missile attack on Kyiv was launched from Caspian Sea – Ukrainian Air Force

The Russian aggressor launched the missile attack on Kyiv on June 26 morning from the Caspian Sea region, the type of the missiles has been detected, Spokesman for the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said.

Kyiv was attacked from strategic bombers Tu-95 and Tu-160 by X101 missiles traveling up to 5,500 kilometers. The bombers took off in Astrakhan. They fired the missiles over the Caspian Sea, he said on air of the national telethon on Sunday, June 26.

"Four to six missiles were launched today. Our air defense system worked, part of the missiles was shot down. There is a photo evidence of one shot down missile. We are looking for the pieces of the others," the spokesman said.

As reported, on June 26 in the morning, four explosions went off in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that two explosions occurred in Shevchenkivsky district, where two multi-apartment buildings were damaged. According to the latest updates, one person was killed and five, including a 7-year-old girl, injured.