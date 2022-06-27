Facts

10:23 27.06.2022

Sunday missile attack on Kyiv was launched from Caspian Sea – Ukrainian Air Force

1 min read
Sunday missile attack on Kyiv was launched from Caspian Sea – Ukrainian Air Force

The Russian aggressor launched the missile attack on Kyiv on June 26 morning from the Caspian Sea region, the type of the missiles has been detected, Spokesman for the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said.

Kyiv was attacked from strategic bombers Tu-95 and Tu-160 by X101 missiles traveling up to 5,500 kilometers. The bombers took off in Astrakhan. They fired the missiles over the Caspian Sea, he said on air of the national telethon on Sunday, June 26.

"Four to six missiles were launched today. Our air defense system worked, part of the missiles was shot down. There is a photo evidence of one shot down missile. We are looking for the pieces of the others," the spokesman said.

As reported, on June 26 in the morning, four explosions went off in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that two explosions occurred in Shevchenkivsky district, where two multi-apartment buildings were damaged. According to the latest updates, one person was killed and five, including a 7-year-old girl, injured.

Tags: #kyiv #missile

MORE ABOUT

14:52 27.06.2022
Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

12:07 27.06.2022
President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

11:57 25.06.2022
Russia mounts missile attack on Desna town in Chernihiv region

Russia mounts missile attack on Desna town in Chernihiv region

14:56 23.06.2022
Hilton Kyiv hotel reopens on July 1

Hilton Kyiv hotel reopens on July 1

15:18 18.06.2022
Invaders launch missile attack on Kremenchuk

Invaders launch missile attack on Kremenchuk

13:58 18.06.2022
Two people injured due to missile strike on Kryvy Rih – regional administration head

Two people injured due to missile strike on Kryvy Rih – regional administration head

18:37 17.06.2022
Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

12:14 11.06.2022
European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

15:58 09.06.2022
Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

10:09 06.06.2022
Missile attack on Kyiv carried out from Tu-95 aircraft from Caspian Sea – AFU Air Forces

Missile attack on Kyiv carried out from Tu-95 aircraft from Caspian Sea – AFU Air Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

LATEST

Sandu: We are doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing threat to Ukraine and Moldova

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

Zelensky urges G7 to join work on Ukraine's security guarantees – press service

Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD