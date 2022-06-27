Facts

10:16 27.06.2022

Four people killed by Russian missile strike on Sarny, Rivne region, on June 25

Four people were killed as a result of a missile attack on the town of Sarny, Rivne region, on Saturday, June 25, Head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval said.

"Bad news from Sarny. The body of another man has been found under the debris. Thus, the death toll from yesterday's missile attack on the civilian facilities increased to four. These are men aged from 30 to 51 years old. Two more people are in critical condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

On Saturday, June 25, in the evening, the Russian aggressor launched a missile attack on Sarny, Rivne region, and Kovel, Volyn region, from the territory of Belarus.

In Sarny, two missiles hit two car service stations. Three people were killed instantly, four people were hospitalized, two of them were in critical condition.

