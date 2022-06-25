Ukrainian defense forces shoot down another enemy drone Orlan-10

The servicemen of the Center Air Command shot down an enemy drone that was carrying out reconnaissance following a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Saturday morning, the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In the morning, on June 25, the servicemen of the air defense department of the Center Air Command shot down another Orlan-10 drone. The enemy drone was carrying out reconnaissance above the facilities that underwent missile attacks by the Rushists," it said on Facebook.

A similar drone was shot down on June 24 as well.