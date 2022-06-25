Facts

16:21 25.06.2022

Ukrainian defense forces shoot down another enemy drone Orlan-10

1 min read
Ukrainian defense forces shoot down another enemy drone Orlan-10

The servicemen of the Center Air Command shot down an enemy drone that was carrying out reconnaissance following a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Saturday morning, the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In the morning, on June 25, the servicemen of the air defense department of the Center Air Command shot down another Orlan-10 drone. The enemy drone was carrying out reconnaissance above the facilities that underwent missile attacks by the Rushists," it said on Facebook.

A similar drone was shot down on June 24 as well.

Tags: #drone

MORE ABOUT

15:18 11.03.2022
Drone downed in Zagreb is not Ukrainian – adviser to defense minister

Drone downed in Zagreb is not Ukrainian – adviser to defense minister

16:37 02.05.2020
Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

15:50 13.10.2018
Ukrainian servicemen down enemy drone in Luhansk region

Ukrainian servicemen down enemy drone in Luhansk region

16:51 25.09.2018
State Aviation Service adjusts limits for drone flights, raising weight, range, altitude

State Aviation Service adjusts limits for drone flights, raising weight, range, altitude

15:08 05.06.2018
Ukraine says downed Russia-made drone in Donbas

Ukraine says downed Russia-made drone in Donbas

14:24 18.09.2017
Russia's Orlan drone crashes in Ukraine's Donbas - ATO HQ

Russia's Orlan drone crashes in Ukraine's Donbas - ATO HQ

13:24 07.02.2017
Ukrainian Army starts tests of domestically-produced Leleka-100 drone

Ukrainian Army starts tests of domestically-produced Leleka-100 drone

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia resumes attacks with Iskander missiles, uses Tu-22M3 long-range bombers for first time from territory of Belarus

Russia launches around 30 missiles at Zhytomyr region, one serviceman killed, one injured

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

One person killed, ambulance doctor injured amid enemy attacks on Kharkiv region in past 24 hours

Russian troops shell volunteers' vehicle in liberated district of Kherson region

Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran, Lebanon

Russia resumes attacks with Iskander missiles, uses Tu-22M3 long-range bombers for first time from territory of Belarus

Premature unofficial reports in social media hinder Ukrainian army from finishing tasks in Severodonetsk

Two Russian helicopters attack borderline district in Sumy region

Woman injured amid shelling attack on Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian forces

We should value, be proud of granting Ukraine status of EU candidate – Zelensky

Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD