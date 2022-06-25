Russia launches around 30 missiles at Zhytomyr region, one serviceman killed, one injured

The enemy launched around 30 missiles at Zhytomyr region, one serviceman was killed and one injured, Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko has said.

"Today, like on the first day of the full-scale invasion, starting from 4:15 a.m., the enemy again mounted missile attacks on Zhytomyr region! This time around 30 missiles were fired against the region. One serviceman was killed, one injured," he said on the Telegram channel.

Some military infrastructure facilities were insignificantly damaged, Bunechko said.

Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn, in turn, said that none of the missiles hit Zhytomyr, however, the military facilities around the city were attacked.

The mayor said that aircraft fired 24 missiles from the territory of Belarus against the military units and facilities around Zhytomyr.

"I cannot comment on where, how, and whether there are casualties. This is our military administration's task. Everything is calm in Zhytomyr," he said.

Sukhomlyn also said that "Lukashenko is doing zigzags in front of Putin, his own army, and the West, but today we have seen that Belarus participates in the war like Russia."