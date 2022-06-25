Facts

11:19 25.06.2022

Ukrainian air defense system shots down around ten enemy missiles fired at Zhytomyr region

Ukrainian air defense system shots down around ten enemy missiles fired at Zhytomyr region

During a mass missile attack on Zhytomyr region from the territory of Belarus on Saturday morning, the Ukrainian air defense system shot down around ten enemy missiles aimed at the infrastructure facilities, Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko has said.

"This morning, during a mass missile attack on Zhytomyr region fired by Russian aircraft from Belarus, our defenders shot down around ten missiles aimed at the infrastructure facilities in the region. I keep saying: when you hear a siren, go to the shelter!" he said on Facebook.

Tags: #zhytomyr_region #missiles

