10:15 23.06.2022

Zelensky: This war must end with fair tribunal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's war against Ukraine should end with a fair tribunal.

"I am grateful to the United States for its assistance in investigating war crimes in Ukraine, " he said in his traditional video message on Wednesday night.

"I am grateful to Mr. Eli Rosenbaum for his willingness to join in the establishment of justice - he is one of those American investigators who managed to expose many Nazis. Our joint investigation team must be as strong as possible so that none of the Russian criminals avoid punishment, " Zelensky noted.

According to him, "this will be one of the largest contributions to the protection of international law and order of our time. Just as September 1, 1939 and June 22, 1941 ended in Nuremberg trials, February 24, 2022 must end in a fair tribunal. "

"Russia must be held accountable for all the evil it has brought to Ukraine, " the president stressed.

