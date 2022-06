Journalist and publisher Volodymyr Chepovy was killed at the front, said Iryna Geraschenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction.

"Volodymyr Chepovy has been killed in battle. He has been in the journalism and publishing business all his life, created many successful media projects," Geraschenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Chepovy was the editor-in-chief of the Business magazine and the director general of the publishing house Blitz-Inform