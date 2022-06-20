Facts

12:27 20.06.2022

Tkachenko calls on G7 countries to support Ukraine's culture, media

1 min read
Tkachenko calls on G7 countries to support Ukraine's culture, media

Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has called on the G7 countries to provide the media and cultural workers of Ukraine with real assistance.

"I have called on the largest and strongest democracies of the world to switch to real actions and real assistance exactly in money that would be spent on the specific needs of Ukraine: to support our media that have been working around the clock for 116 consecutive days without profit as well as support Ukraine's culture and its workers. We need support for our people and real assistance of our partners here, in Ukraine," the press service of the ministry quoted Tkachenko as saying during an online meeting with the G7 media and culture ministers.

He also said that Russia makes huge investments in the aggressive informational war and is trying to "wipe the Ukrainian culture off the face of the earth."

Tags: #tkachenko

MORE ABOUT

14:15 28.03.2022
Tkachenko turns to Unicode consortium with request to introduce Ukrainian emojis on Apple, Android, Meta, Twitter

Tkachenko turns to Unicode consortium with request to introduce Ukrainian emojis on Apple, Android, Meta, Twitter

18:26 25.03.2022
Tkachenko holds Russian cultural, media figures responsible for promoting idea of ​'great Russia' worldwide

Tkachenko holds Russian cultural, media figures responsible for promoting idea of ​'great Russia' worldwide

10:19 11.03.2022
Tkachenko: Putin is destroying, 'denazifying' Russia, not Ukraine

Tkachenko: Putin is destroying, 'denazifying' Russia, not Ukraine

10:58 28.02.2022
Tkachenko asks UNESCO to strip Russia's membersip

Tkachenko asks UNESCO to strip Russia's membersip

18:53 26.02.2022
Tkachenko sends letter to YouTube with request to block Russian TV channels

Tkachenko sends letter to YouTube with request to block Russian TV channels

16:30 10.12.2021
Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

14:53 10.12.2021
Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

14:23 11.11.2021
Tkachenko says he files letter of resignation from post of Culture Minister

Tkachenko says he files letter of resignation from post of Culture Minister

09:54 09.09.2021
Infrastructure development expected to be next step in Tourism Development Agency transfer - Tkachenko

Infrastructure development expected to be next step in Tourism Development Agency transfer - Tkachenko

11:40 14.07.2021
Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

LATEST

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

Israel is delaying the fulfillment of the promise to treat the Ukrainian military - the Embassy

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD