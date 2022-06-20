Tkachenko calls on G7 countries to support Ukraine's culture, media

Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has called on the G7 countries to provide the media and cultural workers of Ukraine with real assistance.

"I have called on the largest and strongest democracies of the world to switch to real actions and real assistance exactly in money that would be spent on the specific needs of Ukraine: to support our media that have been working around the clock for 116 consecutive days without profit as well as support Ukraine's culture and its workers. We need support for our people and real assistance of our partners here, in Ukraine," the press service of the ministry quoted Tkachenko as saying during an online meeting with the G7 media and culture ministers.

He also said that Russia makes huge investments in the aggressive informational war and is trying to "wipe the Ukrainian culture off the face of the earth."