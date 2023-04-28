Tkachenko on Telegram: I would not talk about ban, but about certain regulation

The time has come to include an expert assessment of how the state should interact with the Telegram social network, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko believes.

"Telegram has created a community within itself that is closed from society, at a time when all media falling under the law on media are open, their owners are known, there is certain reporting, etc. Therefore, Telegram is a matter that requires a real expert discussion," Tkachenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about whether the ministry has a vision of how to treat Telegram in connection with its growing popularity.

The minister noted that the advantage of this social network is in the rapid delivery of information, including for the population located in the temporarily occupied territories.

"On the other hand, there are anonymous Telegram channels and a lot of Russian activities there. In addition, Telegram has no feedback. Whatever it is on Facebook or Google, but it is - we at least know who to contact. Who to contact on Telegram is a difficult question," he added.

When asked whether any state control or ban will be introduced regarding Telegram, the minister noted that he did not talk about a ban, but rather about a certain regulation.

"Because Telegram channels collect funds, and we don't know if they pay taxes - this is the first question. The second is again in terms of transparency, ownership, cooperation with society and understanding how this interaction takes place," Tkachenko added.

At the same time, the minister noted that the so-called Telegram regulation is still under discussion at the "let's talk" level. "But I think that the time has come to conclude an expert assessment of how the state should interact with Telegram," he stressed.

In addition, when asked if the ministry had already communicated with Telegram on any issues, Tkachenko complained that the department had invited the social network to dialogue, but they were not making contact there. "They don't need it, because they are completely out of the regulation zone. They are not interested, they exist in their own 'bubble.' We take this opportunity to invite them to a dialogue," the minister added.

As for the rumors about the connection of Telegram with the Russian special services, the head of the department said that the authorities did not have accurate information.

"It's quite difficult to make sure that there are traces of the FSB or someone else there. But the fact that there is no communication with Telegram raises many questions and doubts," Tkachenko summed up.