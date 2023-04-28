Number of players in Ukrainian media market will decrease after war - Tkachenko

After the end of the war with the Russian Federation, the number of players in the Ukrainian media market will decrease, and the market itself will be very difficult to recover, said Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"Now, with my colleagues, including with the help of our Western partners, we will do research on forecasts. Of course, there will be the reformatting of the market, many media will either close or change their profile, accents. The main thing for us is not to lose the media market, because the fall differs in its different segments. The biggest drop is in television. Therefore, we can say for sure: the number of players will be smaller, and the market itself will be very difficult to recover," Tkachenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister stressed that in this regard, some state support or support from partner countries will be required.

Asked whether the media market will remain the prerogative of big business after the war or whether the state can be expected to stimulate the development of independent media, Tkachenko said that he could not say yet.

"It is unlikely that anyone will make a more accurate forecast for you. But the fact that the number of players will be smaller and the market will not recover quickly and the help of both partner countries and the state will be required is a fact," the minister summed up.