Rada to consider Tkachenko's resignation at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Oleksandr Tkachenko's statement on dismissal from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has already been received by the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament plans to consider it at the next meeting, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Friday.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from Oleksandr Tkachenko on dismissal from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine on his own initiative. The application will be considered at the next plenary session," Stefanchuk wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Stefanchuk clarified that Tkachenko's statement had already been registered in the Rada.

In addition, answering the question about possible candidates for the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy, the head of the Parliament noted: "Candidates will be submitted in accordance with the procedure provided for by the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine,’ but first the Verkhovna Rada must consider the Minister's statement [on resignation] and only after that the question of his successor will be considered."