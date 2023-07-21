Facts

18:33 21.07.2023

Rada to consider Tkachenko's resignation at next meeting – Stefanchuk

1 min read
Rada to consider Tkachenko's resignation at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Oleksandr Tkachenko's statement on dismissal from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has already been received by the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament plans to consider it at the next meeting, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Friday.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from Oleksandr Tkachenko on dismissal from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine on his own initiative. The application will be considered at the next plenary session," Stefanchuk wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Stefanchuk clarified that Tkachenko's statement had already been registered in the Rada.

In addition, answering the question about possible candidates for the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy, the head of the Parliament noted: "Candidates will be submitted in accordance with the procedure provided for by the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine,’ but first the Verkhovna Rada must consider the Minister's statement [on resignation] and only after that the question of his successor will be considered."

Tags: #parliament #tkachenko

MORE ABOUT

09:36 21.07.2023
Zelenskyy asks PM to consider replacing Culture Minister Tkachenko

Zelenskyy asks PM to consider replacing Culture Minister Tkachenko

20:51 19.06.2023
Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

15:08 28.04.2023
Number of players in Ukrainian media market will decrease after war - Tkachenko

Number of players in Ukrainian media market will decrease after war - Tkachenko

13:23 28.04.2023
Tkachenko on Telegram: I would not talk about ban, but about certain regulation

Tkachenko on Telegram: I would not talk about ban, but about certain regulation

12:53 28.04.2023
Tkachenko: We need to figure out why West bans use of TikTok in govt agencies

Tkachenko: We need to figure out why West bans use of TikTok in govt agencies

19:52 26.04.2023
Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

20:10 29.03.2023
Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

Olena Kondratiuk calls on President, deputies of Slovak Parliament to become ambassadors for return of Ukrainian children

20:25 15.03.2023
Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

20:13 13.03.2023
Rada intends to immediately consider govt bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 bln - MP

Rada intends to immediately consider govt bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 bln - MP

20:49 09.02.2023
Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

House of Culture building in Chernihiv region damaged in missile attack – task force

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

Booking.com suspends possibility of booking in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

Govt launches mass production of ammo for UAVs

Zelenskyy to hold phone talk with Erdogan today

Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

Govt approves proposal on implementation of two-year-long experimental project of ammo production for UAVs

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD