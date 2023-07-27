Facts

13:59 27.07.2023

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Heraschenko has said.

The parliamentarian said in her Telegram channel, this decision was supported by 321 MPs at the plenary session on Thursday.

"The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Minister of Culture and Information Policy Tkachenko. Some 321 MPs were in favor. He [Tkachenko] came to parliament with a two-minute report. He called for a political culture, not a culture of heit... He stated that during the war, both culture and drones are needed," Heraschenko said.

Tkachenko in 2019 was elected a MP of the ninth convocation from the Servant of the People party. He was a member of the faction of the same name in the Ukrainian parliament, where he also headed the committee on humanitarian and information policy.

On June 4, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tkachenko as Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

