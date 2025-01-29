Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
19:42 29.01.2025

Large-scale transfer of military aid to 6 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by "Ukrainian Helicopters"

4 min read
Large-scale transfer of military aid to 6 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by "Ukrainian Helicopters"

Aviation Company "Ukrainian Helicopters" has delivered another aid to the military defending our country from the invasion of invaders. Representatives of 6 military units visited the company at the same time. Requests from 6 different units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine included various equipment that will allow them to more effectively counter the enemy both day and night, and be energy independent. All these needs were met in full.

"Ukrainian Helicopters" handed over:

- 45 day and night drones;

- 5 charging stations;

- 3 sets of mobile electromagnetic interference systems;

- 1 ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEM;

- 4 night vision devices;

- 1 inverter generator.

"Ukrainian Helicopters" operates in the rear because we have defenders on the front line. We are able to be here only because there is someone there to stand up for us. Therefore, we believe that every business should always do a little more. And we are doing it. If our defenders are doing incredible things, then we have to get them everything they need. We buy and deliver everything that various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces request. We will not stop until every piece of Ukrainian land is liberated. We have been helping, we are helping and we will continue to help," said Volodymyr Tkachenko, CEO of the company, handing over the charity aid.

During the full-scale invasion, the aviation company donated more than UAH 228 million worth of aid, including UAH 167 million to the military. These were quadcopters, pickup trucks, ATVs, optical sights, night vision goggles, REW systems, body armor, helmets and other equipment. The company also supports the families of fallen heroes and provides targeted charitable assistance to veterans. However, it has never been possible to gather representatives of so many units at the same time. This shows that there are many needs. However, there is no way to divide them into important or less important ones, and we need to find ways to buy everything for everyone.

66 employees of the airline are currently defending Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces. One of them is Oleksiy Tkach, who came to his colleagues today to pick up an important "parcel". He is a unit commander and the company supports his unit on a regular basis:

"Knowing that you used to work for a company that helps the army and have colleagues who care is valuable and motivating. We see that there is someone to meet our needs, that we are not alone. Only by joining forces, only by uniting, can we win."

In addition to helping military units, "Ukrainian Helicopters" company cares about the children and families of fallen heroes. This is no coincidence, as the company takes care of the families of its deceased employees, allocating UAH 34.8 million for this purpose. The families receive a one-time financial assistance of almost UAH 5 million, and each minor child receives UAH 100 thousand monthly until their 18th birthday.

"Ukrainian Helicopters"aviation company has also taken 18 children of fallen Heroes under financial care. We allocate UAH 10,000 per month for their needs. In total, about UAH 200,000 is spent per month on the needs of these children. Over six months, the company has allocated UAH 12.4 million for this noble mission.

"These children need to feel supported and cared for. All socially responsible businesses should unite and provide children of fallen Heroes with everything they need. Smiles on their faces and independent future are what we are fighting for. That is why the project to create the Charity Platform of Companies and Businesses for Children of Heroes is our next big event," added Volodymyr Tkachenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ukrainian Helicopters plans to continue to help military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, veterans and children of the Heroes. The importance of supporting the troops now, in the third year of the full-scale confrontation, has not diminished, but rather increased. Helping is one of the company's priorities.

We know thanks to whom and why Ukraine has a subjective identity. We take responsibility for the future results and do the possible and the super possible together. This is the way we have been working, are working and will continue to work in the future.

