Two people injured due to missile strike on Kryvy Rih – regional administration head

Two people were injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko said.

"We have a missile hit in Kryvyi Rih. There is destruction. Previously, two people were injured. Rescuers are working on the spot," Reznychenko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, mayor of the city Olerksandr Vilkul reported about the missile strikes. "In Kryvyi Rih, rocket arrivals in Inhuletsky district. According to preliminary information, there are destructions and casualties," he wrote on Telegram.