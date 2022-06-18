Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

President of the European Council Charles Michel has announced that the issue of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union will be included in the agenda of the upcoming summit, which will be held in Brussels on June 23-24.

He wrote about this on his Twitter page. "Candidate status will feature on next week’s EUCO agenda. Called President Zelensky to inform him of way forward. We stand united with the people of Ukraine in solidarity and in our common future, " the President of the European Council wrote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, commenting on her phone conversation with Zelensky, wrote on her Twitter page: "I was very moved by President Zelensky’s kind words over the phone today, following our recommendation to grant Ukraine the candidate status. The Ukrainians can count on the EU_Commission’s constant support as they move along the path to the European Union," she assured.