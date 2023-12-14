Facts

20:59 14.12.2023

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

 President of the European Council Charles Michel, commenting on the decision of the European Council to open negotiations on EU membership with Ukraine and Moldova, called it a historic moment that shows the credibility and strength of the European Union.

“This is a historic moment, and it shows the credibility of the European Union. The strength of the European Union. The decision is made,” he said a briefing in the European Council.

He also added that negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova had been opened. In addition, they granted the status to Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to him, a report will be published in March, on the basis of which they will make a decision in March.

Michel also added that they want to support Ukraine, which is a very powerful political signal, a very powerful political decision.

He stressed that the EU is on the side of the people of Ukraine, and this decision taken by the member states is extremely important for the authority of the European Union.

Earlier, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that the European Council had decided to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

Tags: #ukraine #moldova #michel

