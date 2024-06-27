Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

President of the European Council Charles Michel confirms that the European Union will support Ukraine as long as necessary, which will also be confirmed by the signing of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

Welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European Council on Thursday, Michel said: "We have an occasion today to sign some additional bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, it is important so that we can send a message that we intend to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."