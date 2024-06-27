Facts

14:44 27.06.2024

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

1 min read
President of the European Council Charles Michel confirms that the European Union will support Ukraine as long as necessary, which will also be confirmed by the signing of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

Welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European Council on Thursday, Michel said: "We have an occasion today to sign some additional bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, it is important so that we can send a message that we intend to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."

