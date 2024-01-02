Facts

17:04 02.01.2024

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

1 min read
President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

After Russia's another massive attack on Ukraine on Tuesday morning, President of the European Council Charles Michel has once again assured Ukraine of the EU's support.

"For anybody believing the rumours that Russia is genuinely interested in peace talks, the record number of drones fired in the last 24 hours at Ukraine show the true intention of Moscow. The attacks are all the more cynical given that the increase in their intensity coincides with the new years holidays. Ukraine's spirit cannot be broken. The EU stands by Ukraine," he said on X Social Network on Tuesday.

Tags: #michel

MORE ABOUT

18:54 18.12.2023
EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

20:59 14.12.2023
Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

18:07 21.11.2023
Zelenskyy-Michel: We believe EU ready to meet Ukraine halfway for starting negotiations accession

Zelenskyy-Michel: We believe EU ready to meet Ukraine halfway for starting negotiations accession

17:30 21.11.2023
Failure of EU to make decision to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession could lead to refusal of decisions to assist country – Zelenskyy

Failure of EU to make decision to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession could lead to refusal of decisions to assist country – Zelenskyy

17:06 21.11.2023
Zelenskyy holds bilateral meetings with Michel, Sandu

Zelenskyy holds bilateral meetings with Michel, Sandu

16:50 27.10.2023
Michel on EU summit outcomes: Ukraine to remain priority for us

Michel on EU summit outcomes: Ukraine to remain priority for us

19:46 05.10.2023
European Council's president after talks with Zelenskyy: EU preparing additional strong package of support for long-haul

European Council's president after talks with Zelenskyy: EU preparing additional strong package of support for long-haul

16:32 09.09.2023
Michel to Russia at G20: attacking Ukrainian ports, offering 1 mln tonnes of grain as gift to Africa is cynicism, parody of generosity

Michel to Russia at G20: attacking Ukrainian ports, offering 1 mln tonnes of grain as gift to Africa is cynicism, parody of generosity

17:56 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy, EU head discuss possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU in late 2023

Zelenskyy, EU head discuss possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU in late 2023

14:22 24.06.2023
EU head on situation in Russia: It is obviously internal issue of Russia

EU head on situation in Russia: It is obviously internal issue of Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

UN Coordinator for Ukraine Brown: I reiterate our commitment to keep supporting people of Ukraine

LATEST

SBU blocks webcams that ‘flashed’ operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

France utterly condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, to continue providing Ukraine with aid to its needs – MFA

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

President of Lithuania: Ukrainians do wonders with western air defense, but they need more

President of Estonia: Russia's attack a crime against humanity, partners must switch into new gear in support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD