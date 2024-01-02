President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

After Russia's another massive attack on Ukraine on Tuesday morning, President of the European Council Charles Michel has once again assured Ukraine of the EU's support.

"For anybody believing the rumours that Russia is genuinely interested in peace talks, the record number of drones fired in the last 24 hours at Ukraine show the true intention of Moscow. The attacks are all the more cynical given that the increase in their intensity coincides with the new years holidays. Ukraine's spirit cannot be broken. The EU stands by Ukraine," he said on X Social Network on Tuesday.