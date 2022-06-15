Facts

16:20 15.06.2022

Russian tanks must be stopped in Ukraine so that they never come to Prague – Zelensky says in Czech parliament

Russian tanks must be stopped and expelled from the territory of independent Ukraine so that they can never again come to Prague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the Czech parliament on Wednesday.

"When Ukraine appeals to European countries for support, we are guided by this principle, by these words that have become one of the foundations of your history: we are with you, be with us," he said.

"Russian tanks storming the cities of the Ukrainian Donbas, trying to attack Ukrainian Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, must be stopped and burned or expelled from the territory of independent Ukraine. So that they can never again come to Prague, or to Ostrava, or to Brno, or to Pilsen, or to Karlovy Vary, or to any other city on our continent. It is in Ukraine that the battle for the future of Europe is taking place right now," the president said.

He also thanked the Czech people "for the generous help in this struggle."

"The Czech Republic helped us both with weapons – very substantively and immediately after it became necessary – and politically. I thank the leadership of the state for that. You can be sure that you have supported yourself and your own freedom, your own life with that. And support must be maintained for as long as it takes to win. This is how this confrontation must end - with victory," Zelensky said.

He also noted that "the Czech people are well aware of how compromises at the expense of others end and what concessions to tyranny lead to, which proposes to take away only the supposedly part of the desired territory to pretend that the aggression has stopped."

"He who wants to capture everything will never stop, taking only part. I urge you to continue together with us, without stopping for a moment, to convince all those who have not yet managed to choose a clear side in this confrontation, which has been going on for 112 days already, of this simple truth," the president said.

