Podoliak calls on West to speed up supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, on the eve of a meeting in Brussels in the Rammstein format on defense support for Ukraine, called on Western countries to speed up the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

"Ratio Russia/Ukraine artillery in some areas: 10 to 1. Front line — more than 1,000 km. Daily, I receive a message from the defenders: ‘We are holding on, just say: when to expect the weapons?’ I address this question to the Rammstein participants. Brussels, we are waiting for a decision," he said on Twitter Wednesday.

As reported, the next third meeting in the Rammstein format regarding military support for Ukraine will be held in Brussels on June 15.