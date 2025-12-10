NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

On Wednesday, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the offices of officials from the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytsky region, the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Mykolaiv region, as well as at the central office of the State Tax Service.

"The criminal proceedings concern events that took place in 2024 and ended at the beginning of 2025. They are related to risky enterprises," the State Tax Service wrote in a Telegram message on Wednesday.

The State Tax Service noted that the data of the pretrial investigation and the details of the case are within the competence of law enforcement officers and that the management and employees of the State Tax Service fully contribute to the work of anti-corruption bodies.

"The State Tax Service of Ukraine operates within the legal framework and is always open to constructive cooperation with law enforcement," the message said.