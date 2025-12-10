Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov remains under 24-hour house arrest with electronic ankle monitor

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the preventive measure imposed on former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, leaving in place a round-the-clock house arrest with the requirement to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal reviewed an appeal filed by the defense challenging the ruling on the preventive measure imposed on the former mayor of Odesa, who is suspected of official negligence that resulted in the deaths of nine people (Part 3, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Wednesday via its Telegram channel.

According to the agency, prosecutors insisted on maintaining the strict preventive measure, substantiating the severity of the consequences of the alleged offense and the risks of interference with the pretrial investigation.

"As a result of the appellate review, the court upheld the preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with the use of an electronic monitoring device, agreeing with the prosecution’s arguments regarding the existing procedural risks," the statement said.

The criminal proceedings concern events that occurred on September 30, 2025, when part of Odesa was flooded due to improper organization of the maintenance and operation of drainage systems. Nine people were killed in the tragedy, including a 9-year-old child.

In addition, within the framework of the same proceedings, eight more officials of the Odesa City Council and its subordinate municipal enterprises have been formally notified of suspicion, including deputy mayors, department heads, and officials of a municipal enterprise.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.