18:17 10.12.2025

Kolomoisky reports assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel – TSN

Photo: nashigroshi.org

Tymur Mindich, a defendant in the "Midas," case who left for Israel ahead of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searches, was the target of an attempted murder. The lawbreakers went to the wrong house, TSN reports, citing businessman Ihor Kolomoisky’s words to reporters in the courtroom.

"Did you hear about Mindich? There was an assassination attempt on him on November 28. An assassination attempt. In Israel. It was an attempted murder, and the lawbreakers have been arrested. They wounded a housekeeper. They mistook it for a neighboring house," Kolomoisky told reporters.

According to TSN, Kolomoisky promised to reveal more details about the incident on Thursday, December 11.

