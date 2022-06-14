World with Russian missiles, sirens to become reality if current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons maintained - Podoliak

Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, on the eve of a meeting in Brussels in the Ramstein format on defense support to Ukraine, said that the world with Russian missiles and air raid sirens would become a reality if the current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons is maintained.

"Ramstein format participants should imagine the world if Russia wins. Morning croissants with missiles, night sirens to lullabies, disappearance of cities with thousand-year history. It will become a reality if the pace of arms delivery remains the same. We wait for a decision," Podoliak said on Twitter.

As reported, the next third meeting in the Ramstein format regarding military support to Ukraine will be held on June 15 in Brussels.