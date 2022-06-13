Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region force the local population to sell up to 70% of harvest for further export to the temporarily occupied Crimea at prices that are ten times lower than the market prices.

"The enemy forces the population near Nova Kakhovka and Beryslav in Kherson region to sell 70% of harvest to buyers from Crimea. The purchase price is around 10% from the retail price. At the same time there is a ban on export of harvest to the territories controlled by Ukraine. We know about cases when entrepreneurs gave strawberries and sweet cherries to the local population for free," the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on Telegram on Monday.

Meanwhile, according to the intelligence, in temporarily occupied Mariupol (Donetsk region) Russian invaders offer local residents to volunteer for clearing debris from the streets and burying the deceased in mass graves. The occupiers propose access to food as a reward for such jobs.

Earlier, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Hennadiy Lahuta said that the Russian military export dozens of thousands of tonnes of grain and vegetables from the occupied territory Kherson region to the occupied Crimea.