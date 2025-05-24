Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:05 24.05.2025

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

3 min read
Photo: https://npu.gov.ua

Two civilians were killed and 11 injured, houses, a hospital and kindergartens were damaged as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers in Kherson region, the communications department of Kherson region police reported on Saturday.

"Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Kamyshany, Rozlyv, Beryslav, Osokorivka, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Monastyrske, Mykhailivka suffered from enemy shelling. As a result of the attacks, 25 objects were damaged: three apartment buildings and 12 private houses, a medical facility, two kindergartens, an administrative building, a bank, a gas boiler house, a sports ground, a garage, two cars," the report says.

In the morning in Dniprovsky district of Kherson, as a result of combined shelling from artillery and mortar, a 50-year-old man was injured, a kindergarten and four private houses were damaged. A 46-year-old man was injured due to explosives dropped from a drone.

"During the day, the occupiers shelled residential areas again with artillery, targeting houses with people inside. At the same time, they used drones to hunt civilians who were trying to help their injured neighbors. As a result of the artillery attack, a 61-year-old man was killed and a 58-year-old woman was injured by a mine blast. A 55-year-old man was killed by explosives dropped from a UAV," the police said.

The occupiers also attacked the Central District of Kherson with an FPV drone, where a private house was damaged and a 57-year-old man was injured. Another private house was damaged and a 46-year-old man was injured due to shelling of residential areas.

In Belozerka, a medical facility, an administrative building, a gas boiler house, a lyceum sports ground, an apartment building and four private houses were damaged. A 62-year-old and a 58-year-old man were injured, the latter being a driver of an emergency medical team.

In Sadove, a 41-year-old man came under enemy artillery fire at a bus stop, and in Havrylivka, a 61-year-old local resident received an explosive injury and concussion due to a drone strike. Police officers delivered a 61-year-old resident of Antonivka to the hospital in serious condition, whose house was hit by an enemy shell on the night of May 22, after which the woman also ended up under the rubble. Near Kachkarivka, a civilian car came under enemy fire from an FPV drone, wounding a 36-year-old man.

In Monastyrske, Russian military directed an FPV drone at a kindergarten, the building was damaged as a result of the strike. Near Chervone, during field work, a tractor driver ran over a mine, the driver was not injured.

"Over the past 24 hours, the police responded to 336 motions and reports from citizens about criminal offenses and other events. Twenty-four cases were opened under Article 438 ‘War crimes’ of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

Tags: #shelling #kherson_region

