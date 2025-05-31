Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

Russian troops shelled Kherson region on Friday, causing 10 injuries and three deaths, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Due to Russian aggression, three people died and 10 more were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletenske, Vesele, Havrylivka, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Kostyrka, Mykhailivka, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Monastyrske, Naddniprianske, Novoraisk, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Poniativka, Pryozerne, Prydniprovske, Pravdyne, Sadovoe, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Chereshenky, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and airstrikes.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged a private house. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, garages and private cars.

The head of the regional administration also reported that during a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 drones over the territory o the Kherson region.