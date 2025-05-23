Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:27 23.05.2025

Death toll from shelling in Kherson region grows to three

1 min read
The death toll from enemy shelling in Kherson region on Friday rose to three people, and nine civilians were injured, the National Police reported.

"Three dead and nine wounded civilians: police are recording the consequences of the Russian army's strikes," the National Police press service reported.

Earlier, it was reported that an 85-year-old woman died as a result of artillery shelling of Tekstylne. The National Police also reported other cases.

Thus, Beryslav was under enemy artillery fire. A 64-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were killed. Another person was injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV. Russian troops attacked Kamyshany from a drone. A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were injured. Russian troops shelled Osokorivka with artillery. A 26-year-old man was hit.

