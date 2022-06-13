Ukraine ready to transfer its weapons to NATO standards in month – Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says that Ukrainian servicemen have mastered the artillery supplied from Western countries in just two weeks, and Ukraine itself is ready to transfer its weapons to NATO standards within a month.

"As Comrade Churchill said, give us the tools and we'll finish the job," Reznikov said in an interview with The Economist, published on Sunday.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine needs the help of Western allies in arming, "and quickly, because the cost of any delay is measured in Ukrainian blood."

According to the publication, Mr Reznikov strains to be polite about cracks in the Western alliance. Fatigue is "a natural psychological reaction to stress;" politicians have "domestic issues" to worry about; leaders have the "obligation to think through consequences."

At the same time, the minister noted that some of Ukraine's allies talk more about human rights and freedoms than defend them. "The West's bureaucracy and pragmatism turned out to be much stronger than its values," Reznikov said.

"Either the world doesn't quite understand what is happening, or it does understand, is tired, and is content with a few Ukrainians dying," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said, commenting on the headlines of Western media.

He stressed that the Ukrainian people will never make territorial concessions to the invaders. "They are trying to create enough chaos, panic and fear to make us sign an act of capitulation... It hasn't worked. We're not even a tiny bit close to being in that kind of mood," Reznikov said.