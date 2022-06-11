Facts

12:58 11.06.2022

Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

1 min read
Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the death sentence for citizens of Great Britain, handed down in the so-called "DPR" is a signal to all political leaders who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow.

"I want to say that what was done against the citizens of Great Britain is a tragic habit for these people [Russians]. They do this with everyone. And there can be no justification for such steps and actions," Zelensky said during time of video call with students and teachers of universities in the UK.

He called the situation with the imposition of the death sentence on British citizens in Donetsk "exactly the case when skeptical countries and countries that are 'conditional pacifists' are constantly trying to find some kind of mood in conversations with Russia so as not to 'shake' business relations with Russia."

"So for such countries, this is a very powerful and dangerous signal that Russia acts this way in relation to any citizens of any countries. This is not only in relation to Ukrainian citizens. This is in relation to anyone. After such cases, the countries of Europe should unite and condemn actions, not words," the head of state said.

Tags: #donetsk_region #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

14:22 11.06.2022
Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

08:58 10.06.2022
Zelensky to take part in NATO summit in Madrid

Zelensky to take part in NATO summit in Madrid

13:43 09.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

11:17 09.06.2022
Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

09:46 09.06.2022
Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

09:30 09.06.2022
Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

18:25 08.06.2022
Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

13:36 08.06.2022
Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

17:24 07.06.2022
Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

10:18 07.06.2022
Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

LATEST

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

CERT-UA warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian media

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

As result of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 287 children killed, over 492 wounded

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD