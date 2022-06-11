Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the death sentence for citizens of Great Britain, handed down in the so-called "DPR" is a signal to all political leaders who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow.

"I want to say that what was done against the citizens of Great Britain is a tragic habit for these people [Russians]. They do this with everyone. And there can be no justification for such steps and actions," Zelensky said during time of video call with students and teachers of universities in the UK.

He called the situation with the imposition of the death sentence on British citizens in Donetsk "exactly the case when skeptical countries and countries that are 'conditional pacifists' are constantly trying to find some kind of mood in conversations with Russia so as not to 'shake' business relations with Russia."

"So for such countries, this is a very powerful and dangerous signal that Russia acts this way in relation to any citizens of any countries. This is not only in relation to Ukrainian citizens. This is in relation to anyone. After such cases, the countries of Europe should unite and condemn actions, not words," the head of state said.