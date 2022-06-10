Facts

17:58 10.06.2022

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

1 min read
Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said that the head of Shevchenkivska united territorial community, Oleh Pylypenko, who had been kidnapped by the Russian occupiers in March, has been released from captivity.

"Today the eleventh prisoner swap was held thanks to the efforts of the coordinating headquarters for treatment of prisoners. I am saying this today because our head of united territorial community Pylypenko had spent more than two months in captivity. We have swapped him. The talks took a very long time… He is here now, and we congratulate him. Everything is going to be fine," Kim said.

Head of Shevchenkivska united territorial community Oleh Pylypenko went missing in Mykolaiv region in March. His wife Tetiana said that Pylypenko left home to distribute bread and did not come back.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region

MORE ABOUT

19:39 26.05.2022
In Mykolaiv region, shelling of occupiers claims lives of two local residents - South operational command

In Mykolaiv region, shelling of occupiers claims lives of two local residents - South operational command

14:41 14.04.2022
Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

10:45 31.03.2022
Since start of Russian aggression 134 civilians died in Mykolaiv region – authorities

Since start of Russian aggression 134 civilians died in Mykolaiv region – authorities

14:40 29.03.2022
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

19:16 22.03.2022
Russian missile flying towards Kropyvnytsky shot down over Mykolaiv region

Russian missile flying towards Kropyvnytsky shot down over Mykolaiv region

11:19 21.03.2022
Sowing campaign begins in occupier-free areas of Mykolaiv region – authorities

Sowing campaign begins in occupier-free areas of Mykolaiv region – authorities

14:51 27.11.2021
Woman's body found in apartment building in Mykolaiv region damaged by gas leak explosion - Emergency Service

Woman's body found in apartment building in Mykolaiv region damaged by gas leak explosion - Emergency Service

11:25 27.11.2021
Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

17:59 25.03.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

09:20 03.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Progress being made in negotiations on air defense for Ukraine - Venislavsky

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

AD
AD
AD
AD