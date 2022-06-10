Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said that the head of Shevchenkivska united territorial community, Oleh Pylypenko, who had been kidnapped by the Russian occupiers in March, has been released from captivity.

"Today the eleventh prisoner swap was held thanks to the efforts of the coordinating headquarters for treatment of prisoners. I am saying this today because our head of united territorial community Pylypenko had spent more than two months in captivity. We have swapped him. The talks took a very long time… He is here now, and we congratulate him. Everything is going to be fine," Kim said.

Head of Shevchenkivska united territorial community Oleh Pylypenko went missing in Mykolaiv region in March. His wife Tetiana said that Pylypenko left home to distribute bread and did not come back.