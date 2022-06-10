Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, at the suggestion of the government, decided that Finland would send additional assistance with military equipment to Ukraine, the Finnish Ministry of Defense reported.

"Finland will not forget Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will continue to help: we will send a new package of defense materials," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said, the government said in a statement on Friday.

No additional information about the content, delivery or timing of assistance to ensure its delivery is provided. Additional assistance from Finland took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the situation with the resources of the Defense Forces, the government said.