Facts

15:42 10.06.2022

Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

1 min read
Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, at the suggestion of the government, decided that Finland would send additional assistance with military equipment to Ukraine, the Finnish Ministry of Defense reported.

"Finland will not forget Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will continue to help: we will send a new package of defense materials," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said, the government said in a statement on Friday.

No additional information about the content, delivery or timing of assistance to ensure its delivery is provided. Additional assistance from Finland took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the situation with the resources of the Defense Forces, the government said.

Tags: #finland

MORE ABOUT

20:12 26.05.2022
Shmyhal, Marin agree on prompt govt coordination of parameters for involving Finland in restoration of Ukraine

Shmyhal, Marin agree on prompt govt coordination of parameters for involving Finland in restoration of Ukraine

16:06 26.05.2022
PM of Finland visits Irpin, Bucha; meets with Zelensky

PM of Finland visits Irpin, Bucha; meets with Zelensky

15:48 20.05.2022
Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

12:01 19.05.2022
Ambassador of Finland returns to Kyiv

Ambassador of Finland returns to Kyiv

13:41 12.05.2022
Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

20:08 11.05.2022
Russia prompts Sweden, Finland into NATO – Zelensky at meeting with French students

Russia prompts Sweden, Finland into NATO – Zelensky at meeting with French students

10:29 06.05.2022
Finland launches news service in Ukrainian

Finland launches news service in Ukrainian

18:59 13.04.2022
Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

18:21 10.04.2022
Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

17:37 11.03.2022
Finnish president urges ceasefire in Ukraine, addresses safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities in telephone call with Putin - statement

Finnish president urges ceasefire in Ukraine, addresses safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities in telephone call with Putin - statement

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Progress being made in negotiations on air defense for Ukraine - Venislavsky

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

AD
AD
AD
AD