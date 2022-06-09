Facts

16:24 09.06.2022

Damage caused to sports infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian army estimated at $125 mln

1 min read
Damage caused to sports infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian army estimated at $125 mln

Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit has said that damage caused by the Russian army to the sports infrastructure of Ukraine is estimated at $125 million.

"Damage caused to the sports infrastructure is estimated at approximately $125 million," he said on air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The minister added that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine 92 sports facilities suffered damages, including 13 completely destroyed.

Tags: #infrastructure #sport

MORE ABOUT

10:19 02.06.2022
Railway infrastructure in two districts of Lviv region damaged due to night missile attacks – regional authorities

Railway infrastructure in two districts of Lviv region damaged due to night missile attacks – regional authorities

16:00 05.04.2022
Ukrenergo receives many offers from European colleagues to help in restoring destroyed infrastructure

Ukrenergo receives many offers from European colleagues to help in restoring destroyed infrastructure

16:29 25.03.2022
KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

22:12 11.03.2022
In Mykolaiv, Russian troops continue indiscriminate firing at civilian facilities – local authorities

In Mykolaiv, Russian troops continue indiscriminate firing at civilian facilities – local authorities

16:55 08.03.2022
Kyiv continues to fortify, prepare for defense, all critical infrastructure works - Klitschko

Kyiv continues to fortify, prepare for defense, all critical infrastructure works - Klitschko

12:27 03.03.2022
Measures being taken in Severodonetsk to restore heat, water supply as quickly as possible – city administration head

Measures being taken in Severodonetsk to restore heat, water supply as quickly as possible – city administration head

18:50 02.03.2022
Infrastructure Ministry asks 11 largest infrastructure organizations in world to block Russia

Infrastructure Ministry asks 11 largest infrastructure organizations in world to block Russia

16:28 24.02.2022
Poland ready to let through its territory Ukrainian carriers who were supposed to enter through Belarus, Russian from Baltic states

Poland ready to let through its territory Ukrainian carriers who were supposed to enter through Belarus, Russian from Baltic states

15:16 24.11.2021
Infrastructure, economy ministries working on strategy for development of shipbuilding

Infrastructure, economy ministries working on strategy for development of shipbuilding

18:26 28.09.2021
About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

AD

HOT NEWS

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

LATEST

Russia defining specific places for holding so-called referendums in temporarily occupied territories

Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

Entire Ukraine helps strengthen defense in Zaporizhia region – local governor

Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD