Damage caused to sports infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian army estimated at $125 mln

Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit has said that damage caused by the Russian army to the sports infrastructure of Ukraine is estimated at $125 million.

"Damage caused to the sports infrastructure is estimated at approximately $125 million," he said on air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The minister added that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine 92 sports facilities suffered damages, including 13 completely destroyed.