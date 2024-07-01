Press Releases

21:06 01.07.2024

Olympic Dreams continues to grow: 5-sport camp for young athletes from Bucha, Irpin and Chernihiv held in Austria

4 min read

Young athletes from the cities of Bucha, Irpin and Chernihiv, which were affected by Russia's full-scale invasion, spent almost a month of intensive training in the Austrian Alps. The 12th Olympic Dreams camp ended with a gala event at the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria on 28 June, dedicated to the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

“Supporting Ukraine's Olympic reserve, creating conditions for athletes to train despite the destroyed sports infrastructure for new victories of Ukrainian sport is an extremely important task,” said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria Vasyl Khymynets. “We congratulate the Olympic Dreams project on its mission and thank the numerous Austrian partners who made the camp a success.” 

Anatoliy Boyko, initiator and philanthropist of the Olympic Dreams project, and Vasyl Khymynets, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria
During their stay at the camp, about 60 young athletes improved their skills in 5 sports – judo, wrestling, basketball, volleyball and table tennis. The camp organisers provided not only comfortable training conditions, but also a diverse cultural and educational programme for the Ukrainian young athletes. 

 Ingo Ortner, representative of UA civile aid Koetschach-Mauthen, Dr. Eliette Thurn Valsassina-Zeiler, Präsidentin der Soroptimist International Austria, and Oleksandra Novikova, CEO of the Olympic Dreams project

“The project to support talented young people during the war, which we launched in March 2022, has concrete results. During this time, the project's participants have won more than 100 medals in the international arena and more than 1000 medals in national tournaments,” said Olympic Dreams initiator and patron Anatoliy Boyko. “We continue to work on organising new sports camps this season. However, winter is ahead, and it is important to find safe training conditions for our girls and boys during this period.”

Anatoliy Boyko, initiator and philanthropist of the Olympic Dreams project

After the traditional memorialisation of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a minute of silence and the official part, the young athletes showed the Austrian guests of honour a variety of Ukrainian embroidered shirts.

Genuine Ukrainian cuisine was served in Vienna by the Odessa restaurant, which is part of the BATONI Group. Marysya Gorobets hosted the diplomatic event.

At the gala event, words of gratitude were expressed to all the partners and organisations that contributed to the organisation of the camp in Austria and support the project on an ongoing basis. These include the National Olympic Committee in Kyiv Oblast, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Judo Federation, and the city councils of Irpin and Bucha. 

Along with the project team, Oleksandra Novikova, Karen Balaian, and Oleksandra Starkova, Olympic Dreams was also represented by its ambassador, Major Olena Pavlova of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Olena Pavlova, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Member of the Irpin City Council, Oleksandra Starkova, Vice-mayor of the city of Bucha, Secretary General of the Olympic Dreams project, and Vasyl Khymynets, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria

Special thanks go to the Austrian partners who provided the sports and entertainment infrastructure for the children: Kiwanis Club Gailtal, local schools (Dir. Susanne Kofler-Heyrowsky, Dir. Gernot Nußbaumer), School Community Association Hermagor, Alpine Club Obergailtal-Lesachtal, OSK Kötschach-Mauthen, Municipality of Kötschach-Mauthen, Dolomitenbank Osttirol-Westkärnten, Raiffeisenbank Kötschach-Mauthen, project coordinators from the Austrian side Rohe Tailoring, Martina Ranner UA civil help and many other generous people and organisations – LR Sara Schaar, Arno Arthofer, Lions Club Hermagor, Soroptimist Club Hermagor, Nassfeld Cable Cars, Gailtalbahn, NLW Tourism.

Anatoliy Boyko, initiator and philanthropist of the Olympic Dreams project, Vasyl Khymynets, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria, Franz Holzer, Governor of Kiwanis Austria, and Ingo Ortner, representative of UA civile aid Koetschach-Mauthen

And also personal thanks to Nataliia Rohe, Martina Ranner, and Ingo Ortner - reliable partners of Olympic Dreams in the picturesque land of Carinthia.

We would like to remind you that the Olympic Dreams international sports camps project has been implemented by “The Future for Children” Charitable Foundation for over two and a half years. During this time, 12 camps have been held in 7 countries: Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, and Austria. Preparations for the new training camp have now begun.

Information and details:

Email: [email protected]

Website: maydit.com.ua/olympic_dreams

Facebook: @olympic.dreams.project

Instagram: @olympic_dreams_ua

Tags: #sport #austria #olympic_dreams

MORE ABOUT

17:28 22.05.2024
Chancellor of Austria confirms his attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Chancellor of Austria confirms his attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

11:03 22.05.2024
Anna Oliinyk-Korniiko wins the European Judo Cup among cadets twice in a row

Anna Oliinyk-Korniiko wins the European Judo Cup among cadets twice in a row

14:37 21.05.2024
New Olympic Dreams training camp for Ukrainian boxers was held in Slovakia

New Olympic Dreams training camp for Ukrainian boxers was held in Slovakia

18:14 19.03.2024
Lack of public position on war in Ukraine not enough for citizens of Russia, Belarus to obtain status of neutral athlete - Ministry of Sports

Lack of public position on war in Ukraine not enough for citizens of Russia, Belarus to obtain status of neutral athlete - Ministry of Sports

16:54 18.03.2024
Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

13:53 18.03.2024
Stefanchuk to visit Austria on March 18-19

Stefanchuk to visit Austria on March 18-19

17:14 07.03.2024
Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

19:08 16.02.2024
Results of Ukrainian Squash Championship 2024

Results of Ukrainian Squash Championship 2024

12:21 07.02.2024
Austria refuses to extradite ex-NBU governor Kyrylo Shevchenko – Der Standard

Austria refuses to extradite ex-NBU governor Kyrylo Shevchenko – Der Standard

19:48 13.12.2023
Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

LATEST

How to have a cheap holiday at sea with a flight from Poland in the summer of 2024

How to have a cheap holiday at sea with a flight from Poland in the summer of 2024

UNHCR renovates collective site for displaced people in Dnipro, with six more facilities to be completed this year across Ukraine

Patch test — effective allergy diagnostics at "ON Clinic Odesa"

Window Repair in Kyiv by "RemVikno"

As part of the Olympic Dreams project, young athletes from Bucha, Irpin and Chernihiv arrived in Austria for training

30 years and still standing with the people in Ukraine: UNHCR opens photo exhibition on its work with and for the people in Ukraine

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

Investment climate, European integration, reforms. UBA held the First Investment Forum

Grain - Pigs - Meat: the value chain

AD
AD
AD
AD