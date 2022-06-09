Entire Ukraine helps strengthen defense in Zaporizhia region – local governor

Different regions of Ukraine are contributing to the creation of another line of defensive fortifications in Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh has said.

"The whole of Ukraine is now helping us either with equipment or with timber to build another line of fortifications, dugouts, in order to keep our soldiers alive and make our defense stronger," Starukh said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He also noted that Zaporizhia continues to be a place where people evacuating from Russian-occupied territories can rest, register before traveling to safer areas of the country.

According to the head of the regional administration, most of the citizens are now being evacuated from the left-bank districts of Kherson region.

"The departure of our people continues, although not in such numbers as before. We had a maximum of 8,000 people a day, yesterday, for example, 1,500 people left the occupied territory," Starukh said, adding that from 1,500, some 400 people were inhabitants of Kherson region.

"Residents of Mariupol continue to leave in smaller numbers," the head of the regional administration added.