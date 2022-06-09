Facts

14:37 09.06.2022

Entire Ukraine helps strengthen defense in Zaporizhia region – local governor

1 min read
Entire Ukraine helps strengthen defense in Zaporizhia region – local governor

Different regions of Ukraine are contributing to the creation of another line of defensive fortifications in Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh has said.

"The whole of Ukraine is now helping us either with equipment or with timber to build another line of fortifications, dugouts, in order to keep our soldiers alive and make our defense stronger," Starukh said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He also noted that Zaporizhia continues to be a place where people evacuating from Russian-occupied territories can rest, register before traveling to safer areas of the country.

According to the head of the regional administration, most of the citizens are now being evacuated from the left-bank districts of Kherson region.

"The departure of our people continues, although not in such numbers as before. We had a maximum of 8,000 people a day, yesterday, for example, 1,500 people left the occupied territory," Starukh said, adding that from 1,500, some 400 people were inhabitants of Kherson region.

"Residents of Mariupol continue to leave in smaller numbers," the head of the regional administration added.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region

MORE ABOUT

18:51 17.05.2022
In Energodar, Russian occupiers preparing to hold so-called ‘referendum’ on joining Russia

In Energodar, Russian occupiers preparing to hold so-called ‘referendum’ on joining Russia

12:38 17.05.2022
Part of weapons provided to Ukraine under Lend-Lease arrive in Zaporizhia region

Part of weapons provided to Ukraine under Lend-Lease arrive in Zaporizhia region

09:21 03.05.2022
Evacuation announced in occupied Vasylivka, Tokmak

Evacuation announced in occupied Vasylivka, Tokmak

13:27 22.04.2022
An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

11:49 20.04.2022
In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

19:54 16.04.2022
Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

15:14 12.04.2022
Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

14:29 12.04.2022
Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

09:35 05.04.2022
In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

20:40 01.04.2022
Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

LATEST

Damage caused to sports infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian army estimated at $125 mln

Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Starlink receives operator license in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD