11:30 07.06.2022

Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that those responsible for the atrocities committed by the Russian military in Ukraine will be punished.

Speaking in New York on Monday, as part of a meeting of the Security Council, he recalled that a few weeks ago he visited Borodyanka, "where atrocities were committed by Russian soldiers. War crimes. Crimes against humanity."

In this regard, he welcomed the preliminary measures of the International Criminal Court and expressed support for the Prosecutor in investigating these crimes, recalling that the EU also helps the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and representatives of the civil community in collecting evidence.

"Women, peace, security. This is a critical and timely subject. Two years ago, Secretary-General Guterres called to end violence both on the battlefield and in homes. Yet as we speak, we hear reports of Russian forces wielding sexual violence as a weapon of war. Sexual violence is a war crime. A crime against humanity. A tactic of torture, terror and repression. Shameful acts in a shameful war. And this must be exposed to the light of day and prosecuted without impunity. This war has also caused millions to flee their homes and seek refuge outside Ukraine, mostly women and children. I met many of them when I went to Ukraine, when I went to Poland, when I went to Moldova. And they are particularly vulnerable to human traffickers. We, the EU, are committed to protecting them and to keeping them safe, without any discrimination," the President of the European Council said.

