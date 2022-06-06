Facts

17:06 06.06.2022

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that today he has enough opportunities to achieve positive results in introducing visa regime with Russia.

"I think this idea is not bad – introducing visa regime with Russia. And, secondly, probably today I have enough opportunities to bring positive results for Ukrainians here," Zelensky told reporters on Monday.

As reported, on May 26, the president ordered Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to work on the issue of introducing visa regime between Ukraine and Russia.

Tags: #visa #russia #zelensky
