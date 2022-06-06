Facts

15:34 06.06.2022

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

2 min read
The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection reports a fake mailing with a notification that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine allegedly "made a decision to terminate the provision of services by Ukrainian operators in Zaporizhia region."

"This information is untrue and is Russia's another information-psychological. The National Security and Defense Council did not and could not give any such orders ... It is very important for the state that citizens stay in touch and have the opportunity to contact their relatives, call emergency services and receive truthful information about the course of the war," the State Special Communications Service emphasizes.

To this end, both before the start of the Russian invasion and in the first days of the war, the National Centre for Operations and Technology Management of Telecommunications Networks under the State Special Communications Service provided appropriate explanations to all Ukrainian operators.

"This time, the enemies carried out a special operation with sending a false message about disconnecting communications from the Ukraine@ number. The goal of the enemies is clear – to deprive citizens of the opportunity to receive truthful information, leaving Russian propaganda as the only possible source, cut off contact with relatives in order to increase panic and blame the Ukrainian authorities of abandoning their citizens," the State Special Communications Service said.

The service also emphasized that all regions occupied by Russian troops are still part of Ukraine and urged not to believe enemy propaganda.

"Even if you do not have mobile communications and the Internet, you can receive reliable official information on medium wave radio (frequencies 1278, 1404, 873, 657 kHz) using old receivers, as well as on decoded satellite channels," the service noted.

Tags: #ukraine #communication
