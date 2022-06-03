Facts

20:12 03.06.2022

First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

1 min read
First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

The first weapons will be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by the end of June, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said on ZDF air.

"The situation in Ukraine is shaky and he suspects that the first weapons will be delivered by the end of June. He hopes Germany will help Ukraine end the war," according to the statement on the ZDF website on Friday.

Addressing the federal government, Melnyk again called for the speedy delivery of the weapons promised by Germany. He was satisfied with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent announcement that the weapons would be sent to Ukraine.

"But to be honest, 100 days of the war, so far not a single heavy equipment has been delivered from Germany to Ukraine," the diplomat said.

