One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

One of the vital issues in the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army is speed, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said at the GLOBSEC 2022 forum.

"Today I took part in the GLOBSEC2022 together with Slovak & Bolgarian Defense Ministers, Jaro Nad and Dragomir Zakov. The main topic of the panel was the Military Support Deliveries to Ukraine. We had a brilliant and constructive discussion. One of the vital issues in weapons supply to UAarmy is speed. We need it fast, and we need it now! " Reznikov said on Twitter Friday.